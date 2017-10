SEPTEMBER 19, 2017 — Conrad Shipyard, Morgan City, LA, reports that it has been awarded a contract to build two 3,000 hp ocean service tugboats for marine transportation services company Harley Marine Services, Seattle, WA.

Designed by Entech Designs, LLC, each tug will have a length of 100 ft, beam of 34 ft, and a molded draft of 15 ft 3 in. Each will be powered by two Caterpillar 3512C Tier 4 A rated marine diesel engines, and equipped with two Caterpillar C4.4 generators, each rated at 99 kW at 1,800 rev/min.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the second in the first quarter of

2019.

Conrad has previously delivered 19 vessels to Harley Marine Services and currently has three under construction.

"This is an extraordinary number of vessels to be awarded from one customer over the years, and is validation of the Conrad commitment to quality, craftsmanship, integrity and service. It is a compliment to the exceptional talents of our entire shipbuilding team," said Conrad President, Chairman and CEO Johnny Conrad. "We appreciate the confidence of my good friend Harley Franco and his management team."

"We are a highly safe, environmentally responsible, efficient, and customer service oriented company with a high regard for safe operations. We strive every day to improve the communities in which we live and operate.Harley Franco, Chairman and CEO of Harley Marine Services "My friend, Johnny Conrad, has the same business philosophy and his team delivers quality. It's a good match and we value our relationship."