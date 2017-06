JUNE 20, 2017—Four new dual fuel coastal tankers that being built in the Netherlands will feature Wärtsilä engines, propellers, and fuel supply systems.

Dutch shipyard Scheepswerf Ferus Smit is constructing the four 115m tankers for Sweden based Erik Thun AB.

These aren’t the first dual-fuel ships built for Erik Thun AB that feature Wärtsilä technology. Back in 2014, Scheepswerf Ferus Smit built two cement carriers for Erik Thun AB. Those carriers are now operated by JT Cement, a joint venture between Erik Thun and Norway-based KG Jebsen Cement.

The new coastal tankers will feature a next generation design focusing on high-energy efficiency, low-noise levels both above and below the water, and environmental sustainability. The Wärtsilä solutions were selected primarily because they meet all these criteria. The full scope of supply for each of the four vessels includes a six-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel main engine, a Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel supply system, a Wärtsilä Gas Valve Unit (GVU), and a controllable pitch propeller with HP nozzle. The equipment will be delivered to the shipyard commencing in 2018.

A notable feature of the Wärtsilä fuel system to be supplied is its open type Tank Connection Space (TCS) that allows natural ventilation. The benefits of this system are its reduced weight, a combined cargo heating medium that controls the temperature both inside the TCS as well as for evaporating the LNG, less installation work for the yard, and a reduced power supply requirement.

"The fuel efficiency of the Wärtsilä 34DF engine, whether in gas or diesel mode, was a prime consideration in its selection for these 'next generation' tankers. Similarly, the successful track record of both the CPP and LNGPac solutions, and the proven efficiencies that they have demonstrated, were convincing arguments in our favour," says, Aaron Bresnahan, Vice President, Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

"We have worked closely with Wärtsilä on many projects for more than 45 years, and we recognise their technical expertise and the reliability of their products. We are pleased, therefore, to have Wärtsilä as a partner for this project where efficiency and sustainability are the key essentials," says Anders Källson, Managing Director, Erik Thun AB.

When delivered, the ice-class 1A vessels will be capable of handling the year round sailing conditions in the Baltic Sea.