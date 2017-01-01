NOVEMBER 2018 - Venue to be announced

Longest Running Ferry Conference & Expo in North America

Now in its 31st year, the annual MARINE LOG FERRIES conference is a marine executive event that focuses on the regulatory, legislative and technical issues that impact vessel operations, design and construction.

Marketing Opportunities

Sponsorships and tabletop exhibits are available at all Marine Log events. For more information, contact Michelle M. Zolkos, Conference Director, at 212.620.7208, mzolkos@sbpub.com.

Contact Us

conferences@sbpub.com | T: 212.620.7205 / 212.620.7208