Marine Log launches redesign

NOVEMBER 22, 2016—With its November 2016 issue, Marine Log rolled out a sleek, brand new cover-to-cover redesign that features expanded editorial coverage, with more photos, more statistics, and new industry columns.

Besides the bold visuals and new stunning color palette in the redesigned magazine, you’ll also find a new monthly section called “Industry Insights,” which provides a quick overview of trends in the marine market through the use of key market indicators, surveys, tables, charts, and infographics. Additionally, a new Wellness Column authored by Crowley Maritime’s Emily Reiblein highlights the importance of employee health and well-being both in the office and at sea. Crowley Maritime Corporation has been recognized three years in a row as one of the Healthiest Companies in America by Interactive Health.

Furthermore, we’ll keep you in the know about developing technologies, products, and services with our Marine Innovations column, which will offer concise highlights.

The redesign of the print and digital magazine is part of an evolutionary process that began last year with the launch of Shipbuilding Contracts, a web-based database that allows subscribers an important business tool to keep tabs and track opportunities in the shipbuilding market in the U.S. and Canada.

Marine Log also struck a media partnership with NASDAQ in order to offer a dedicated marine industry newsfeed on marinelog.com. Additionally, last year Marine Log unveiled its new CEO Spotlight column that highlights innovative thought leaders in marine transportation, vessel design, and construction.

All the changes are just part of Marine Log’s continuing dedication to journalistic excellence and to you, the reader. One thing we promise you—we’re just getting started.