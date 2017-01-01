Now in its 15th year, Marine Log’s Tugs & Barges Conference & Expo has established itself as the premier forum for the coastal and inland tug and barge industry in North America. Designed as a boutique event to enhance networking and the exchange of information, the Tugs & Barges Conference & Expo draws together some of the most notable vessel owners and operators, shipbuilders, naval architects and marine engineers, regulators, and suppliers to discuss practical, real world solutions to industry challenges. The conference and expo is designed to provide you with the information and contacts that you need to succeed and grow your business.

Operators Roundtable: Critical Issues Impacting Tug & Barge Operations

Using Drone Technology to Improve Safer Operations

Crew Training

Subchapter M and Its Impact on the Market

The Future of ATBs

LNG Solutions for the Tug & Barge Market

Built into the two-day agenda is ample time to allow delegates and presenters to network and exchange information with executives and decision-makers about critical challenges and contentious issues affecting the industry. Among the social functions is a cocktail reception on the evening of the first day of the event, as well as coffee and energy breaks, and luncheons.

An important component of the event is the associated expo, which provides an opportunity for equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to display their products and services at tabletop exhibits. Delegates will be able to learn about the latest technologies and services, while exhibitors will have the benefit of a high-profile display at this boutique event.

Tugs & Barges 2018 takes place at the Le Méridien Philadelphia. Attendees can book at the group rate of $269/night (rate available 3 days pre and post event). Our room block closes at 5pm eastern on April 18. To make your reservations, call 1.888.627.7031 and mention Marine Log Tugs & Barges.

