Tugs Feb2017 logo 3

May 10 & 11, 2018 | Le Meridien Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA


Sponsorship Opportunities


CORPORATE/PLATINUM SPONSOR—$8750

  • Full 20-minute presentation to conference attendees
  • 10-minute Q&A session with audience members
  • Three event passes (speaker, exhibitor, plus one delegate)
  • Half-page ad in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Tabletop exhibit
  • Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company logo on signage at the event
  • 30% discount off additional registrations
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

 

GOLD SPONSOR—$5300

  • Two attendee passes (delegate, exhibit personnel)
  • Half-page ad in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Tabletop exhibit
  • Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company logo included in conference signage and on splash screen at the event
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

 

SILVER SPONSOR—$2625

  • One delegate pass
  • Quarter-page ad in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

 

BRONZE SPONSOR—$1099

  • Promo piece of your choice included in attendee welcome packet
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
  • 30% discount off attendee passes
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

 

TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT—$5500

  • 10-minute presentation to conference attendees
  • 5-minute Q&A session with audience members
  • Two attendee passes (speaker, exhibitor)
  • Tabletop exhibit
  • Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

 

TABLETOP EXHIBITOR—$1750

  • Two full conference registrations
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
  • 6' x 30" skirted tabletop exhibit
  • Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

 

FUNCTION SPONSORSHIPS

 

Function

Pricing
Continental breakfast $5,000
Coffee break $2,000
Afternoon energy break cosponsorship       $1,600
Luncheon $9,000
Luncheon cosponsorship $4,500
Cocktail reception $7,000
Cocktail reception cosponsorship $3,500

 


All function sponsorships include the following:

  • Distribution/display of marketing materials during your chosen function
  • Signage prominently displayed during your chosen function
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company listing in conference show guide
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

Custom packages also available.

For more information, contact Michelle M. Zolkos, Conference Director, at T: 212.620.7208; mzolkos@sbpub.com.

Want more? Subscribe now!

Published in Conference Information
back to top

Join Marine Log's Email List

News from NASDAQ

Visit the Online Maritime Exhibition

Find information on Workboats at

NauticExpo

Copyright © 2017 Simmons-Boardman Publishing Inc.