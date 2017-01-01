May 10 & 11, 2018 | Le Meridien Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA
Sponsorship Opportunities
CORPORATE/PLATINUM SPONSOR—$8750
- Full 20-minute presentation to conference attendees
- 10-minute Q&A session with audience members
- Three event passes (speaker, exhibitor, plus one delegate)
- Half-page ad in the April issue of Marine Log
- Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
- Tabletop exhibit
- Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo on signage at the event
- 30% discount off additional registrations
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
GOLD SPONSOR—$5300
- Two attendee passes (delegate, exhibit personnel)
- Half-page ad in the April issue of Marine Log
- Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
- Tabletop exhibit
- Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo included in conference signage and on splash screen at the event
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
SILVER SPONSOR—$2625
- One delegate pass
- Quarter-page ad in the April issue of Marine Log
- Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
BRONZE SPONSOR—$1099
- Promo piece of your choice included in attendee welcome packet
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
- 30% discount off attendee passes
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT—$5500
- 10-minute presentation to conference attendees
- 5-minute Q&A session with audience members
- Two attendee passes (speaker, exhibitor)
- Tabletop exhibit
- Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
- Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
TABLETOP EXHIBITOR—$1750
- Two full conference registrations
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
- 6' x 30" skirted tabletop exhibit
- Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
FUNCTION SPONSORSHIPS
|
Function
|
Pricing
|Continental breakfast
|$5,000
|Coffee break
|$2,000
|Afternoon energy break cosponsorship
|$1,600
|Luncheon
|$9,000
|Luncheon cosponsorship
|$4,500
|Cocktail reception
|$7,000
|Cocktail reception cosponsorship
|$3,500
All function sponsorships include the following:
- Distribution/display of marketing materials during your chosen function
- Signage prominently displayed during your chosen function
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company listing in conference show guide
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
Custom packages also available.
For more information, contact Michelle M. Zolkos, Conference Director, at T: 212.620.7208; mzolkos@sbpub.com.