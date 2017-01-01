Tugs Feb2017 logo 3

CORPORATE/PLATINUM SPONSOR—$8750

  • Full 20-minute presentation to conference attendees
  • 10-minute Q&A session with audience members
  • Three event passes (speaker, exhibitor, plus one delegate)
  • Half-page ad in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Tabletop exhibit
  • Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company logo on signage at the event
  • 30% discount off additional registrations
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

GOLD SPONSOR—$5300

  • Two attendee passes (delegate, exhibit personnel)
  • Half-page ad in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Tabletop exhibit
  • Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company logo included in conference signage and on splash screen at the event
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

SILVER SPONSOR—$2625

  • One delegate pass
  • Quarter-page ad in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

BRONZE SPONSOR—$1099

  • Promo piece of your choice included in attendee welcome packet
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
  • 30% discount off attendee passes
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT—$5500

  • 10-minute presentation to conference attendees
  • 5-minute Q&A session with audience members
  • Two attendee passes (speaker, exhibitor)
  • Tabletop exhibit
  • Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
  • Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

TABLETOP EXHIBITOR—$1750

  • Two full conference registrations
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the April issue of Marine Log
  • 6' x 30" skirted tabletop exhibit
  • Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

FUNCTION SPONSORSHIPS

Function

Pricing
Continental breakfast $5,000
Coffee break $2,000
Afternoon energy break cosponsorship $1,600
Luncheon $9,000
Luncheon cosponsorship $4,500
Cocktail reception $7,000
Cocktail reception cosponsorship $3,500


All function sponsorships include the following:

  • Distribution/display of marketing materials during your chosen function
  • Signage prominently displayed during your chosen function
  • Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
  • Company listing in conference show guide
  • Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

Custom packages also available.

For more information, contact Michelle M. Zolkos, Conference Director, at T: 212.620.7208; mzolkos@sbpub.com.

